Jets' Garrett Wilson shocked over potential price of 'rookie dinner': 'They ain’t doing me for 75K'

The Ohio State standout signed a fully guaranteed $20 million contract with the Jets in May

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Being an NFL rookie comes with its own challenges on the field, but New York Jets 2022 NFL Draft pick Garrett Wilson had no idea about his off-the-field obligations

The No. 10 pick out of Ohio State joined NFL veterans Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder on "The Pivot Podcast" recently and was shocked to learn that the tradition of the "rookie dinner" could likely cost him a good chunk of his rookie contract. 

Garrett Wilson celebrates onstage after being selected tenth by the New York Jets during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Garrett Wilson celebrates onstage after being selected tenth by the New York Jets during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (David Becker/Getty Images)

"They did tell me about the dinner — I’ve got to take all the receivers to a dinner," Wilson said. "That’s going to be cool. I’m excited for that."

But longtime Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder shook his head, knowing that Wilson wasn’t going to be happy with the bill. 

"It’s not going to be cool," Clark said before Taylor added, "You know they gonna run that bill up? Like $75,000." 

Wilson’s reaction said it all. 

"They ain’t doing me for 75K," he said. 

The vets laughed at Wilson’s "cute" reaction. 

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets during New York Jets mandatory minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 15, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey. 

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets during New York Jets mandatory minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 15, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"He thinks it’s his decision," Crowder joked. 

Wilson likely won’t have any problem covering the bill. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $20 million contract with the Jets back in May that includes a $12.1 million signing bonus, according to overthecap.com.

Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass as Vincent Gray #4 of the Michigan Wolverines defends in the fourth quarter during the game at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass as Vincent Gray #4 of the Michigan Wolverines defends in the fourth quarter during the game at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Texas-native joins the Jets after three seasons with the Buckeyes when he totaled 2,213 receiving yards for 23 touchdowns.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business.