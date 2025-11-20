Chiefs rookie keeps lengthy absence shrouded in mystery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Josh Simmons spoke for the first time after stepping away from the team for 22 days and missing four games.

Simmons, 22, rejoined the team two weeks ago after he mysteriously left the team just hours before the Chiefs played the Detroit Lions in Week 6. He declined to say why he left.

"I kind of want to keep that in-house, with all due respect," Simmons said at his press conference on Wednesday. "I know everybody wants to know, but it’s something I want to keep, you know, inside."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The rookie left tackle out of Ohio State opened his press conference by thanking the Chiefs for having his back during his absence.

"(It) showed how much love this team and city has for me and I can’t wait to give it back to them," Simmons said.

Simmons’ first game back was in the Chiefs’ 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and he was welcomed back into action by lining up against one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Nik Bonitto. The 2025 first-round pick said there was a little bit of rust after the layoff.

"A little bit, I mean (Bonitto) is an extremely gifted player, so going against that was a fair welcome back, but I think with the teammates that I had throughout that week, they helped me up and helped brush that stuff off," Simmons said.

CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL CHAMPION LINEMAN REFUSES TO HIT PANIC BUTTON DESPITE TEAM'S UPHILL CLIMB TO PLAYOFFS

Bonnito is third in the NFL with 9.5 sacks this season but did not register one against the Chiefs.

Simmons said he was able to keep up with his training away from the team as he had access to the playbook and a gym.

"I was making sure I was working out, just keeping my feet alive and making sure my nervous system was woken up," Simmons said. "I was ready to play."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Simmons said that teammates checked up on him and that communication with the team was transparent in his time away.

"Being away from the game, I was itching to get back and fight for (my teammates)."

The Chiefs dropped to 5-5 with their loss to the Broncos and do not currently hold a playoff position. The team’s next game is against the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts (8-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.