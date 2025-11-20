Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs rookie keeps lengthy absence shrouded in mystery

Josh Simmons was away from the team for 22 days and missed 4 games

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Chiefs' Creed Humphrey says team isn't panicking despite 5-5 record Video

Chiefs' Creed Humphrey says team isn't panicking despite 5-5 record

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey understands his team is 5-5 and sitting third in the AFC West, but he has an optimistic view with seven games left on the regular season schedule.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Josh Simmons spoke for the first time after stepping away from the team for 22 days and missing four games.

Simmons, 22, rejoined the team two weeks ago after he mysteriously left the team just hours before the Chiefs played the Detroit Lions in Week 6. He declined to say why he left. 

"I kind of want to keep that in-house, with all due respect," Simmons said at his press conference on Wednesday. "I know everybody wants to know, but it’s something I want to keep, you know, inside." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Simmons looks on

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) walks to the field before the start of practice during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Aug. 12, 2025. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The rookie left tackle out of Ohio State opened his press conference by thanking the Chiefs for having his back during his absence. 

"(It) showed how much love this team and city has for me and I can’t wait to give it back to them," Simmons said. 

Simmons’ first game back was in the Chiefs’ 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and he was welcomed back into action by lining up against one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Nik Bonitto. The 2025 first-round pick said there was a little bit of rust after the layoff.

"A little bit, I mean (Bonitto) is an extremely gifted player, so going against that was a fair welcome back, but I think with the teammates that I had throughout that week, they helped me up and helped brush that stuff off," Simmons said.

CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL CHAMPION LINEMAN REFUSES TO HIT PANIC BUTTON DESPITE TEAM'S UPHILL CLIMB TO PLAYOFFS 

Josh Simmons celebrates touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 16, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Bonnito is third in the NFL with 9.5 sacks this season but did not register one against the Chiefs. 

Simmons said he was able to keep up with his training away from the team as he had access to the playbook and a gym.

"I was making sure I was working out, just keeping my feet alive and making sure my nervous system was woken up," Simmons said. "I was ready to play."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Josh Simmons lines up against the Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 29, 2025. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Simmons said that teammates checked up on him and that communication with the team was transparent in his time away. 

"Being away from the game, I was itching to get back and fight for (my teammates)."

The Chiefs dropped to 5-5 with their loss to the Broncos and do not currently hold a playoff position. The team’s next game is against the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts (8-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue