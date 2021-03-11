Chiefs release Super Bowl champion offensive linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

The Kansas City Chiefs released offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, two key players on their Super Bowl LIV-winning team during the 2019 season, as the team tries to get under the salary cap before the start of free agency.

The Chiefs selected Fisher with the No. 1 pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. He’s played eight seasons with the Chiefs and was a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. He missed the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LV loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

He reacted to the Chiefs’ decision in an Instagram post.

"Unfortunately I knew this time would come at some point. Sooner than I would have chose, but another opportunity to beat the odds," Fisher wrote while reflecting on his time in Kansas City.

"All good things must come to an end."

Kansas City signed Schwartz prior to the start of the 2016 season. He played for the Cleveland Browns from 2012 to 2015 and for the Chiefs from 2016 to 2020.

With the Chiefs, Schwartz was named to the All-Pro First Team for his play during the 2018 season. He played 70 games for Kansas City during his time there but only in six games in 2020.

Fisher’s release means that No. 1 draft picks from 2016 and earlier are no longer on their original teams. Fisher, Jared Goff, Jameis Winston, Jadeveon Clowney, Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford and Alex Smith are the only top draft picks from 2016 and earlier still active in the NFL.