Cowboys' Dak Prescott thanks Alex Smith for inspiring him in comeback from devastating ankle injury

Dak Prescott said Wednesday that Alex Smith’s comeback after his devastating injury has inspired him in his own journey while he recovers from an ankle injury suffered during the 2020 season.

Prescott, who signed the richest contract in Dallas Cowboys history, thanked the former Washington Football Team quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I have to thank Alex Smith," Prescott said. "At that moment when you're sitting there and you have an injury like that ... to see somebody who has already done it -- and did it actually in worse circumstances, that allowed my mind to go 'I can do this.’"

Smith was named the 2020 AP Comeback Player of the Year for getting back to the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury during the 2018 season. Not only did Smith have to go through the rehab process, but he was saddled with an infection in his leg that was life-threatening and nearly forced doctors to amputate. He managed to get back to the football field in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in an early-season game against the New York Giants. He didn’t give a timeline on Wednesday as to when he would be able to return.

DAK PRESCOTT CAN'T 'CARRY' COWBOYS TO A SUPER BOWL ON HIS OWN, HALL OF FAME COACH JIMMY JOHNSON SAYS

"I thought about jogging out here and jumping up on the stage," he said. "But I don’t know if you all are ready for that. But I’m healthy."

He added he’d be "ready when it matters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract. He received a $66 million signing bonus and will make $75 million in his first year. Prescott also got a no-trade clause and cannot be tagged once the contract is over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.