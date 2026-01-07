Chiefs' Rashee Rice's ex-girlfriend makes post alleging domestic abuse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice made a social media post Wednesday alleging domestic abuse.

Rice's ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole, posted a collection of photos that show damage to a house and bruising on her body and face. She posted a lengthy caption. She did not mention Rice by name.

"I’m so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and I’ve had ENOUGH! I’ve dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and since then it’s been nothing but hell," Nichole wrote.

Rice and Nichole have two sons, Cassai and Cayden. Nichole went on to detail the allegations, including a home break-in, cheating and "cutting up" her shoes.

"He’s very controlling there’s been times he’s came to my new home broken my door, there’s been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten degree weather because he got caught cheating. He’s cut up all my shoes and clothes leaving me with nothing because he’s gotten caught up. And there’s multiple instances of cheating but besides that I’m just tired of him not doing right by my boys. It’s not fair he doesn’t call them. He rather be layed up with hoes," she alleged.

"He literally left us in Kansas and I had to beg him to send money so that I could drive to Texas with my kids and all our stuff. We have an agreement because of everything he’s put me through and he still doesn’t follow it. He’s now trying to remove me and my kids from our home for no apparent reason. I’ve known this man for YEARS.

"He tries to put on this persona like he’s dad of the year. He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that. I’ve protected his image too long and I’m done doing that. It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rice's agents, C.J. Laboy and Alexis Ramos, and the Chiefs for comment.

Rice was suspended six games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stemmed from his two third-degree felony charges from a March 2024 crash on a Dallas highway.

Rice was the driver of a Lamborghini Urus traveling 119 mph on the North Central Expressway in Dallas when he made "multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic" before crashing into other vehicles, according to prosecutors. Rice did not check on those vehicles involved in the crash and fled on foot.

Rice was charged with a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, which he pleaded guilty to. A Dallas County judge sentenced Rice to five years of probation and 30 days in jail and ordered him to pay $115,482 to the victims for out-of-pocket medical expenses. No determination was made regarding when he would serve his jail sentence.