Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce scoff at 'rebuilding' comments during Super Bowl parade

The vibes were high in Kansas City on Wednesday as the Chiefs brought their second Vince Lombardi Trophy to a championship parade in the last four years.

The Super Bowl LVII champions rode on the parade bus, interacting with their fans and celebrating their 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Once they reached their destination, speeches were given and Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, had some things to say to those who doubted the Chiefs.

Some context: Once Tyreek Hill was traded away to the Miami Dolphins, per his request, some believed the Chiefs would regress without Mahomes’ favorite target in the mix. That clearly wasn’t the case.

"Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding," he said to a raucous crowd. "I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year, we’re world champs."

"This is just the beginning."

Then it was Travis Kelce’s turn to take the mic. He’s a natural hype man, so he started off nice and slow before getting the crowd involved.

"Let me take you back to 2022, maybe in the month of April," Kelce said. "Guys were getting signed left and right. The haters were saying that the Chiefs would never make the playoffs. The haters were saying the Chiefs were done."

Kelce began asking the crowd to cheer if they thought the Chiefs would have the best offense in the league, win the division and eventually win the Super Bowl. Of course, they agreed.

Ultimately, the Chiefs did end up with the best regular-season offense despite the loss of Hill. Mahomes leaned more on Kelce while utilizing the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was signed to a one-year pact, Jerick McKinnon out of the backfield and more. Kadarius Toney’s trade by the New York Giants also worked out as he had a touchdown and a crucial punt return in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and Kelce do make quite the connection, and like the former said, it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon no matter what trades are made. With head coach Andy Reid in place, the Chiefs are on the verge of creating a dynasty, if they haven’t already.