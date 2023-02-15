Jason, Travis Kelce get emotional discussing meeting with mother after Super Bowl

Donna Kelce was on top of the world the last two weeks, watching her two sons at Super Bowl LVII.

Travis and Jason Kelce became the first pair of brothers to play against one another in the big game. They were sick of the narrative early on, but they still understood the historic significance.

The two even said the coin toss was "awkward," because their mother appeared on the Jumbotron as they met face to face.

Donna wore a split jersey representing both her sons at the Super Bowl. After the game, she celebrated with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end while consoling the Philadelphia Eagles center.

The brothers shared a hug after the game, and while Jason said he wasn't emotional at that point. It was when he saw his mother when the tears started flowing.

"For some reason, when I saw you, I wasn't that emotional. I was really, really happy for you," Jason said on the brothers' "New Heights" podcast. "I think I was still caught up in the game, though, and I just wanted to try to not bring you down. Just wanted to say congratulations and was really happy for you but still caught up in myself a little bit. I think I just tried to get away from you as quick as possible, so you can so celebrate with your teammates.

"But the moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional, because man, it was so awesome."

After a long pause to hold back tears, he added, "It was awesome. She was on top of the world for a week."

"She was the heavyweight champ, man," Travis replied, also teary-eyed and saying he was "boo-hoo crying all week." "She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part."

Jason continued on his whirlwind of emotions.

"It was just so cool, man, to see her celebrate with us. It was an awesome moment. Just so happy for her, and so happy that she got her moment, Dad got his. I was ironically … you lose the Super Bowl, and you're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness. They're tears of joy."

Before they started to talk about their mother, Travis reflected on "the funnest year of my life."

"That's what it was all about for me, man. To see the script, or however you want to call it, play out like it did, and to be set in schedule every single week to talk it over with you, that was something I could have never drew up," Travis said. Jason concurred it was the most the brothers have talked to one another during a season.

"I could have never expected it to be this damn fun, man, and it really did blindside me. … This year was definitely the hardest year in terms of being ready game by game and things like that. But, in terms of the type of season that we had as a team, and the type of season that we had, me and you, as a team on this show … it was definitely the best season of my life, man.

"To go through everything leading up to this moment, leading up to this year and then having the year that we had and meeting you at the mountaintop, brother, it was like we were on top of that thing together."

Travis, the younger of the brothers, won his second Super Bowl in three tries as the Chiefs took down the Eagles, 38-35.