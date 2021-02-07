Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to have surgery on foot after Super Bowl LV: report

Patrick Mahomes will play for the Kansas City Chiefs when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday but he will undergo surgery after the game due to a nagging foot injury sustained in the AFC Divisional Round game.

Sources told the NFL Network on Sunday that Mahomes is expected to see a foot specialist after the big game to address his turf toe which he sustained against the Cleveland Browns on January 17.

The injury is significant enough that it hasn’t healed on its own.

One source told the NFL Network, "It's amazing how good he's looked considering the issue."

Mahomes has been listed on the injury report all week but has not been limited in practice. He spoke about the injury to reporters on Tuesday.

"Yeah, I mean it feels a lot better," Mahomes said, via USA Today. "I mean having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those types of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline."

"Definitely every single day that I keep it rested, it makes it even better. But it’s pretty close to 100% and I’m pretty sure that by game day it will be."

Mahomes wore a special carbon fiber orthotic in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills to prevent further injury. It’s unclear if he’ll do the same against the Bucs.