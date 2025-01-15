Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes admits he's 'good' with 3 kids for now after celebrating latest birth

The Mahomes family welcomed their 3rd child earlier this week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their third child into the world earlier this week – a girl, Golden Raye.

It is the third child for the Mahomes family, and the quarterback talked about whether there were any more children on the horizon.

Patrick Mahomes vs Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Dec. 25, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

"I’m good with three for right now," he told reporters on Tuesday. "We’ll see down the line maybe, but my goal was always three, so we’ve had three, and we’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on."

The family has two children already – Bronze and Sterling. Mahomes talked about how Brittany was doing after the birth of their newborn and how the other siblings are handling it.

"It’s been cool. I mean, I’m just supporting. Brittany crushed it," he said. "It’s been cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that. It’s been a lot of fun, and it was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital, so I got to watch a little bit. Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter."

Patrick Mahomes watches Chiefs-Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mahomes added that he could not say whether it has become easier to manage since Brittany has been handling the workload of managing the children at home.

"I don’t even want to say that because Brittany’s doing everything, so I’m just trying to be supportive," he said. "No, it was cool that we got the bye (week) just because you can kind of really focus in on just being at the hospital and being in the moment. 

"It’s a special moment that I know a lot of dads and moms have experienced, and you don’t forget about that stuff, so I’m glad I was able to be there and supporting the best way I can."

Patrick Mahomes talks to Stacey Dales

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, is interviewed by Netflix reporter Stacey Dales following a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Dec. 25, 2024. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

Mahomes now has to focus on the task at hand on the field – defeating the Houston Texans and moving on to the AFC Championship potentially for the seventh straight time.

