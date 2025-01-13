Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce birth of 3rd child

Golden Raye Mahomes was announced on social media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of their third child on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and his wife made the announcement in a post on Instagram. The child’s name is Golden Raye Mahomes. Their two other children – a boy and a girl – are named Bronze and Sterling, respectively.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attend an event

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes was pregnant throughout the 2024 NFL season and still managed to show up at most of the Chiefs’ home games at Arrowhead Stadium to support the quarterback and the team. 

Patrick seemed to be worried about the timing of the birth. She was set to have the child this week in which the Chiefs could have had a playoff game. Patrick may have been in line to miss the birth if Kansas City didn’t win the games it needed to have homefield advantage and a first-round bye in the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Oct. 27, 2024. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Luckily, the Chiefs wrapped that up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

"I told my wife, my pregnant wife, I was gonna get the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby," he told Netflix’s Stacey Dales. "We got the one seed."

Patrick Mahomes looks on

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers to win the AFC West, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs can focus on the playoffs and a shot at a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

