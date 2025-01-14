Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh announce pregnancy with 1st child

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow announced on Tuesday they are expecting their first child.

The Tebows shared a video on social media announcing their child. Demi-Leigh dressed in white as Tim showed off the ultrasound photos of their impending child. The couple was extremely happy in the clip and appeared ready to start the next chapter of their lives.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh told People magazine in an interview published Tuesday.

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," she added. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

She told People she is 16 weeks pregnant.

The two added that it was "surreal" to think about becoming parents. They each spoke glowingly of one another when talking about why their partner would become great parents.

Tim pointed to Demi-Leigh’s fierceness.

"She will be extremely loyal and loving. Demi is someone that is extremely determined," he said. "When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in — and I know that she will do that as a mom, too."

Demi-Leigh called her husband "extremely gracious" and "one of the most thoughtful people."

"I just think that he's one of the wisest people I have met — and I know that's a bold statement to make, but I truly believe it. Just in the way that he approaches every single day," she said.

The former NFL star married the former Miss Universe in 2020 after being engaged for three years.