Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh announce pregnancy with 1st child

The Tebows made the announcement on Tuesday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow announced on Tuesday they are expecting their first child.

The Tebows shared a video on social media announcing their child. Demi-Leigh dressed in white as Tim showed off the ultrasound photos of their impending child. The couple was extremely happy in the clip and appeared ready to start the next chapter of their lives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow

Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow on "Fox & Friends Weekend." (Fox News)

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh told People magazine in an interview published Tuesday.

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," she added. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

She told People she is 16 weeks pregnant.

The two added that it was "surreal" to think about becoming parents. They each spoke glowingly of one another when talking about why their partner would become great parents.

Tebow

Philadelphia Eagles star Tim Tebow walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Philadelphia on Aug. 22, 2015. (AP)

PATRICK, BRITTANY MAHOMES ANNOUNCE BIRTH OF 3RD CHILD

Tim pointed to Demi-Leigh’s fierceness.

"She will be extremely loyal and loving. Demi is someone that is extremely determined," he said. "When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in — and I know that she will do that as a mom, too."

Demi-Leigh called her husband "extremely gracious" and "one of the most thoughtful people."

"I just think that he's one of the wisest people I have met — and I know that's a bold statement to make, but I truly believe it. Just in the way that he approaches every single day," she said.

Demi-Leigh Tebow head and shoulders shot

Demi-Leigh Tebow is pregnant with her first child. (Micah Kandros)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former NFL star married the former Miss Universe in 2020 after being engaged for three years.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics