Chiefs not expected to arrive in Tampa for Super Bowl until one day before game: report

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl for a second-consecutive season after they came away with a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Last season, the Super Bowl was played in Miami when the Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers. They spent an entire week in the Sunshine State practicing and dealing with the media, but that won’t happen this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chiefs will reportedly make their way down to Tampa one day before Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, are fortunate that they don’t have to do any traveling whatsoever because they will be the first team to have the big game in their home stadium.

CHIEFS SUFFER CRUCIAL LOSS ON OFFENSIVE LINE AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LV

The NFL also had travel restrictions in place this season that allowed teams to travel with a maximum number of 62 players, but the league hasn’t announced if it plans on allowing the Chiefs and Buccaneers to have more players for the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, the league announced that there will be 22,000 fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL also invited 7,5000 healthcare workers from all across the country to attend the game due to their heroics over the last year treating people with the coronavirus.

The Super Bowl will kick off on Feb. 7.