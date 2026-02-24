Falcons make decision on Kirk Cousins two years after signing him to $180 million contract

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kirk Cousins' time with the Atlanta Falcons is all but over.

The team's general manager, Ian Cunningham, told reporters Tuesday that the team will release the veteran quarterback once the new league year officially begins next month.

Cunningham said he had already told Cousins of the team's decision.

"Just felt that was out of respect for Kirk. What he's done in his career, I owed that to him. We owed that to him to allow him some clarity going into free agency," Cunningham said at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday.

Cousins headed to the Falcons two years ago after the Minnesota Vikings decided it was time to move on, draft J.J. McCarthy and sign Sam Darnold. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.

However, the marriage was already soured when, roughly a month after signing Cousins, the Falcons were the biggest shockers of that year's NFL Draft and selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

Cousins struggled in his first season, prompting the team to move on to Penix earlier than expected. Penix was then the starter this year, while Cousins was the backup.

Penix was injured this season with a partially torn ACL, which left Cousins to play in 10 games, starting eight of them. In his 24 games under center with the Falcons, Cousins threw 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with a 65.0 completion percentage for 5,229 yards.

Perhaps, though, the Falcons are not concerned with Penix's knee, despite it being the third time he has sustained such an injury.

