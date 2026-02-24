Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons make decision on Kirk Cousins two years after signing him to $180 million contract

Cousins' tenure will end two years into his four-year deal

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Kirk Cousins' time with the Atlanta Falcons is all but over.

The team's general manager, Ian Cunningham, told reporters Tuesday that the team will release the veteran quarterback once the new league year officially begins next month.

Cunningham said he had already told Cousins of the team's decision.

Kirk Cousins looks on field

Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"Just felt that was out of respect for Kirk. What he's done in his career, I owed that to him. We owed that to him to allow him some clarity going into free agency," Cunningham said at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday.

Cousins headed to the Falcons two years ago after the Minnesota Vikings decided it was time to move on, draft J.J. McCarthy and sign Sam Darnold. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.

Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

However, the marriage was already soured when, roughly a month after signing Cousins, the Falcons were the biggest shockers of that year's NFL Draft and selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

Cousins struggled in his first season, prompting the team to move on to Penix earlier than expected. Penix was then the starter this year, while Cousins was the backup.

Penix was injured this season with a partially torn ACL, which left Cousins to play in 10 games, starting eight of them. In his 24 games under center with the Falcons, Cousins threw 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with a 65.0 completion percentage for 5,229 yards.

Kirk Cousins waves

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Perhaps, though, the Falcons are not concerned with Penix's knee, despite it being the third time he has sustained such an injury.

