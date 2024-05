Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs turned himself in Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face animal cruelty charges.

Buggs faces two charges of animal cruelty to dogs or cats after two dogs allegedly were found "severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected" on the back porch of a rental home he was staying at earlier this year.

WBRC FOX6 reporter Bryan Henry attempted to ask Buggs for a comment after posting bond shortly after turning himself in, but he put his hand on Henry’s camera and said, "Don’t walk up in front of me." Buggs, then, got into the truck of his bail bondsman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Neither the Chiefs nor Buggs' representatives immediately responded to Fox News Digital for a request for comment.

Buggs, who joined the Chiefs on their practice squad just before their Super Bowl run earlier this year, is being accused of leaving a gray and white pit bull and black rottweiler on the back porch of a home in Tuscaloosa without food or water. The pit bull was allegedly free to back in the screened-in porch, but the rottweiler was in a metal cage in direct sunlight.

According to civil documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Patch, police received information on March 28 that dogs were left on the porch. Witnesses claim Buggs moved out of the home on March 19 due to owing over $3,100 in back rent.

CHIEFS' ISAIAH BUGGS FACING WARRANTS FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER ALLEGEDLY ABANDONING DOGS AT RENTAL HOME: REPORT

The pit bull was euthanized in April, while the rottweiler is in the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter.

The Chiefs have had an eventful offseason, and run-ins with the law have made headlines, especially in the case of second-year receiver Rashee Rice’s car crash in Dallas. Rice was also accused of striking a photographer at a Dallas nightclub, but no charges were filed.

Buggs joined the Chiefs Jan. 4 after playing 10 games with the Detroit Lions, where he totaled 12 tackles and one sack.

Buggs never saw time for the Chiefs as a member of their practice squad. However, he does get a Super Bowl ring for being a part of the squad that went back-to-back in the big game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Feb. 14 after their Super Bowl victory to remain with the team heading into 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.