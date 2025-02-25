Chiefs GM talks Travis Kelce's future amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce hasn’t publicly commented on his retirement since his last podcast episode, but one high-level Chiefs official touched on it Tuesday.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid both spoke about the tight end during media availability at the NFL combine.

"How we left at the end of the season is that he was fired up. He has one more year under contract," Veach said.

"Still think he has that fire and desire to play and, as far as I’m concerned there is no deadline I think we left as he’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back and get him going."

Reid said he spoke to Kelce during the team's exit meetings and gave the tight end some advice.

"At this point, get out of town and relax. That's my motto for these guys. They played a lot of games for a consistent amount of seasons here," Reid said, via The Kansas City Star.

"You get to the end, and you've exhausted yourself mentally and physically... step back and take care of that, then we'll talk."

"But for right now, I think that's what he's doing."

Kelce said he was "kicking every can I can down the road" regarding his decision to retire during his last episode of "New Heights."

Kelce was still productive this season, but his yards (823) and touchdowns (3) in the regular season this year were the lowest he has had in a full season.

The star tight end did say that if he was going to come back, he would not be taking any half-measures.

"I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that – it’s a wholehearted decision," Kelce said.

"I’m not half-a--ing it. I’m fully here for them and I think I can play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or if it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility."

