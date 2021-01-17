Chiefs vs. Bills: AFC Championship preview, times and more

Party like it’s Jan. 23, 1994.

That’s the last time the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played each other in the AFC Championship, and this time around the Chiefs are hoping for a better result.

During that game in 1994, the Bills beat the Chiefs 30-13. Thurman Thomas had three touchdowns and the Bills’ defense got to Joe Montana and Dave Krieg two times each. Buffalo went to the Super Bowl for the fourth consecutive time only to lose to the Dallas Cowboys.

This time, Thomas and Bruce Smith aren’t coming out of the locker room – which might make things a bit easier for the Chiefs.

Kansas City is looking to get back to the Super Bowl after winning it last season. The Chiefs, with a win, would join the Cowboys, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos to play in consecutive Super Bowls since the 1992 season.

There are question marks coming into the game for the Chiefs and it revolves around Patrick Mahomes.

The Super Bowl LIV MVP left the divisional-round game against the Cleveland Browns with a head injury and did not return. Kansas City was forced to use Chad Henne to close out the win.

Mahomes will likely have to fight tooth and nail to get ready to play but the gameplan will definitely be in question going up against a Bills team that is playing lights out on defense and has struck at the most opportune moments on offense. Of course, the Chiefs still have Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as weapons on the offense.

The Bills held the Baltimore Ravens to three points in the divisional round and the Indianapolis Colts to 24 points in their two playoff wins. The defense forced one turnover combined and will certainly have an uphill battle against the Chiefs offense should Mahomes be 100% cleared to play.

Josh Allen has had a great two playoff games. Allen has 530 passing yards and three touchdown passes in those games with no interceptions. Stefon Diggs has also been dangerous. He has 14 catches on 20 targets for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The pair have caused headaches for defense and Kansas City will likely have trouble defending the duo.

Here’s what else you need to know about the game.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP INFO

Date: January 24

Time (ET): 6:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Location: Kansas City, Mo.