Chiefs' Andy Reid defends Eric Bieniemy following LeSean McCoy's criticism

Two-time Super Bowl Champion LeSean McCoy took aim at his former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy this week, saying there’s a reason Bieniemy hasn’t been selected for any head coaching positions.

McCoy added that Bieniemy was the reason he left the Kansas City Chiefs .

McCoy, who won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , said during an episode of "I am Athlete Tonight" that he didn’t appreciate Bieniemy’s coaching style, and apparently not many in the league do.

"There’s a reason why every year they keep hyping him up to get a head coaching job or an offensive coordinator job somewhere else, and he don’t get one," McCoy said, via the New York Post.

"He talks to players a certain way, and some players would take it. I wouldn’t take it. There’s some questions I’m gonna ask. Everyone’s accountable. It’s not because he’s a Black coach [that he’s not getting hired]. That’s not the reason."

Bieniemy, who helped lead the Chiefs to victory in the 2020 Super Bowl, has been with the team since 2018. McCoy spent just one season with the team but said he left because of Beiniemy, according to Sports Illustrated.

But head coach Andy Reid disagreed with McCoy’s interpretation.

"Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player," Reid said in response, via ProFootball Talk. "Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be, and it’s hard to take sometimes. But [Bieniemy is] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths … He’ll come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it. Sometimes you don’t."

Reid said that while he no doubt believes McCoy is Hall of Famer, McCoy's age could’ve played a role in the bad chemistry between the two.

"He wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side and sometimes that’s hard to take," Reid said.