LeSean McCoy believes he has 'good shot' at Hall of Fame, unsure about Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman’s retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons with the New England Patriots sparked a fervent debate over whether the star wide receiver is a Hall of Famer.

LeSean McCoy, who is getting toward the end of his career, was in the "no" group when asked by Yahoo Sports whether Edelman was a wide receiver. McCoy went onto say he believes he has a better chance of getting into Canton than Edelman does.

"You have 16 weeks to showcase who you are, what you can do each year. The playoffs matter but a lot of guys don’t get a chance to play in the playoffs," McCoy told the website. "I won’t discredit him because I think he’s a great player, plays with a lot of heart, a lot of attitude, a lot of passion. I don’t want to rain on his parade because he’s retiring and he’s a hell of a player, but I don’t know about Hall of Fame."

McCoy said his own Super Bowl rings would help his case in the end.

"I think I’ve got a good shot at it. I put my numbers up with any other running backs. In my decade I was the lead dog. I’ve got good numbers, touchdowns, yards, yards per carry, all those things. And you add two Super Bowls with it," McCoy said.

Unlike Edelman, McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He’s recorded 11,102 rushing yards and 73 rushing touchdowns over his career. He’s played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And he’s received back-to-back rings.

Edelman has three Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP to his name, but never made the Pro Bowl or the All-Pro team.