Kansas City Chiefs
NFL schedule 2022: Chiefs make history with first eight games on docket

The Chiefs nearly made a third straight Super Bowl appearance last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Kansas City Chiefs may not have the toughest schedule in terms of opponent  winning percentage, but their first eight games of the season are no cakewalk.

The Chiefs made history Thursday night during the NFL’s schedule release, becoming the first team to begin a season with eight opponents that finished with winning records the previous season, according to Elias Sports

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs records a video message on the sideline during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl against the NFC at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs records a video message on the sideline during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl against the NFC at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The team’s bye week is in Week 8.

Their first eight games: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field after a game against the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field after a game against the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Four of the Chiefs' first eight games will be played in primetime. The Chiefs take on the Chargers on Amazon Thursday, Sept. 15, at home. The team is on the road Sunday night, Oct. 2, against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 10 and will host the Titans Sunday, Nov. 6.

Kansas City was one win from returning to the Super Bowl last season, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs finished 12-5 last season and came away with their sixth consecutive AFC West title.

