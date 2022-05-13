NFL schedule 2022: Chiefs make history with first eight games on docket

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have the toughest schedule in terms of opponent winning percentage, but their first eight games of the season are no cakewalk.

The Chiefs made history Thursday night during the NFL’s schedule release, becoming the first team to begin a season with eight opponents that finished with winning records the previous season, according to Elias Sports.

The team’s bye week is in Week 8.

Their first eight games: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Four of the Chiefs' first eight games will be played in primetime. The Chiefs take on the Chargers on Amazon Thursday, Sept. 15, at home. The team is on the road Sunday night, Oct. 2, against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 10 and will host the Titans Sunday, Nov. 6.

Kansas City was one win from returning to the Super Bowl last season, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs finished 12-5 last season and came away with their sixth consecutive AFC West title.