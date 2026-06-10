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The World Cup

Somali World Cup ref barred from US for 'association with suspected members of terror organizations': official

Omar Artan was stopped at Miami International Airport on Saturday and has since returned home to Somalia

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Bill Melugin Fox News
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A Somali World Cup referee, who was denied entry into the U.S. days before the tournament kicked off in North America by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), was flagged for "derogatory" information, including "association with suspected members of terror organizations," a Trump administration official told Fox News.

The flag made Omar Artan inadmissible for entry into the U.S.

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Referee Omar Artan arriving at an airport in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Referee Omar Artan arrives in Mogadishu, Somalia, after being denied entry to the United States on June 10, 2026. (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

"This individual was seeking admission to the United States," a Trump administration official said in a statement. "Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organizations, was discovered making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

"The traveler was refused admission and given immigration forms that provide the section of law used to complete an expedited removal under 8235 of the INA. President Trump's administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country - full stop."

Artan was denied entry at Miami International Airport on Saturday over "vetting concerns," the CBP said in a statement. He was reportedly issued a visa to the U.S. last week, according to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya that processed it. He was set to meet with other referees for training at their base in Miami.

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Referee Omar Artan is confronted by players during a soccer match in Rabat, Morocco.

Referee Omar Artan of Somalia is confronted by players after calling a penalty kick during the CAF Champions League final between AS FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns in Rabat, Morocco, on May 24, 2026. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)

He returned home to Somalia on Wednesday and thanked supporters.

"I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one," he said. "I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident."

Somalia is one of about three dozen countries subject to travel restrictions under the Trump administration as it has focused on illegal immigration. Artan was set to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate in the World Cup and is among the top referees in Africa.

"It is up to all of us to defend the Somali name," Artan said. "Somalia belongs to us, whether it is in a bad state or a good state. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us."

Referee Omar Artan standing with supporters in Mogadishu, Somalia

Referee Omar Artan is welcomed by supporters upon his arrival in Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 10, 2026, after being denied entry to the United States. (Farah Abdi Warsameh/Associated Press)

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The World Cup begins on Thursday with the U.S., Mexico and Canada each hosting matches. The World Cup final takes place on July 18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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