Somali World Cup ref barred from US for 'association with suspected members of terror organizations': official

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A Somali World Cup referee, who was denied entry into the U.S. days before the tournament kicked off in North America by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), was flagged for "derogatory" information, including "association with suspected members of terror organizations," a Trump administration official told Fox News.

The flag made Omar Artan inadmissible for entry into the U.S.

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"This individual was seeking admission to the United States," a Trump administration official said in a statement. "Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organizations, was discovered making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

"The traveler was refused admission and given immigration forms that provide the section of law used to complete an expedited removal under 8235 of the INA. President Trump's administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country - full stop."

Artan was denied entry at Miami International Airport on Saturday over "vetting concerns," the CBP said in a statement. He was reportedly issued a visa to the U.S. last week, according to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya that processed it. He was set to meet with other referees for training at their base in Miami.

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He returned home to Somalia on Wednesday and thanked supporters.

"I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one," he said. "I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident."

Somalia is one of about three dozen countries subject to travel restrictions under the Trump administration as it has focused on illegal immigration. Artan was set to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate in the World Cup and is among the top referees in Africa.

"It is up to all of us to defend the Somali name," Artan said. "Somalia belongs to us, whether it is in a bad state or a good state. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us."

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The World Cup begins on Thursday with the U.S., Mexico and Canada each hosting matches. The World Cup final takes place on July 18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.