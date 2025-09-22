Chiefs' Andy Reid brushes off latest heated incident with Travis Kelce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid downplayed the latest sideline incident with tight end Travis Kelce during their win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The heated exchange occurred late in the second quarter after the Chiefs’ drive stalled while the offense got off to a sloppy start to the game. Kelce came off the field and Reid bumped his shoulder into his player’s chest. The two said their peace before walking away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reid said at halftime he was hoping for more "juice" from his players and didn’t think too much of the interaction with Kelce.

"Don’t make too much of it. He’s a passionate guy and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it," he said, via Pro Football Talk.

"I love Travis’s passion, so I’m OK with that. We didn’t have enough of it in the second quarter, we weren’t where we needed to be. He knows when to back off the pedal and he knows when to push it too. That’s part of what I love about him. The guy’s all-in. Just sometimes I have to be the policeman. He was all-in. He was all-in. Listen, he’s an emotional guy. He’s Irish."

'WE WANT DART' CHANTS FILL GIANTS' STADIUM AS FANS GROW TIRED OF RUSSELL WILSON

The two pillars of the Chiefs' franchise had a similar incident during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s unclear what the two were talking about on Sunday night, but Kelce was having a tough time in the first half. He and Patrick Mahomes also seemed off as the quarterback threw a dink of a pass just out of the reach of Kelce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce finished the game with four catches for 26 yards. Kansas City won, 22-9.