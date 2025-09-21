Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Andy Reid get into sideline confrontation vs Giants

Kelce and Patrick Mahomes struggled to connect

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs drop two straight yet land in Danny Parkins' Top 10 | First Things First Video

Kansas City Chiefs drop two straight yet land in Danny Parkins' Top 10 | First Things First

Danny Parkins reveals his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 3.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid appeared to butt heads on the sideline after one of the final drives of the half against the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Kelce had a catch for minus-2 yards, and the drive ended with Harrison Butker missing a 40-yard field goal. The NBC broadcast showed Kelce and Reid coming face-to-face. Reid threw his shoulder into the star tight end as he walked off the field.

Travis Kelce catches and runs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball as New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Reid said the emotion was "good."

"We need some juice," he told NBC’s Melissa Stark.

The two pillars of the Chiefs' franchise had a similar incident during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes looks at Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass toward tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

It’s unclear what the two were talking about on Sunday night, but Kelce was having a tough time in the first half. He and Patrick Mahomes also seemed off as the quarterback threw a dink of a pass just out of the reach of Kelce.

He had three catches on seven targets for 13 yards at the half. The Chiefs led at the break, 9-6.

Kelce faced criticism last week when a pass when off his hands into the arms of a Philadelphia Eagles’ defender in the end zone. The play essentially ended the Chiefs’ chance of getting some revenge on the Eagles after Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX.

Andy Reid talks to reporters

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Coming into the game against the Giants, Kelce has six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City had yet to win a game during the 2025 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

