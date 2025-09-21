Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Andy Reid get into sideline confrontation vs Giants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid appeared to butt heads on the sideline after one of the final drives of the half against the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Kelce had a catch for minus-2 yards, and the drive ended with Harrison Butker missing a 40-yard field goal. The NBC broadcast showed Kelce and Reid coming face-to-face. Reid threw his shoulder into the star tight end as he walked off the field.

Reid said the emotion was "good."

"We need some juice," he told NBC’s Melissa Stark.

The two pillars of the Chiefs' franchise had a similar incident during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s unclear what the two were talking about on Sunday night, but Kelce was having a tough time in the first half. He and Patrick Mahomes also seemed off as the quarterback threw a dink of a pass just out of the reach of Kelce.

He had three catches on seven targets for 13 yards at the half. The Chiefs led at the break, 9-6.

Kelce faced criticism last week when a pass when off his hands into the arms of a Philadelphia Eagles’ defender in the end zone. The play essentially ended the Chiefs’ chance of getting some revenge on the Eagles after Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX.

Coming into the game against the Giants, Kelce has six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City had yet to win a game during the 2025 season.