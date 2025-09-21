'We want Dart' chants fill Giants' stadium as fans grow tired of Russell Wilson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"We want Dart" chants filled MetLife Stadium on Sunday night as New York Giants fans grew frustrated with Russell Wilson’s play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first notion of fans loudly expressing their desire to see Jaxson Dart play came toward the end of the second quarter. Wilson targeted Malik Nabers in the end zone but the ball was intercepted by Chiefs defensive back Jaylen Watson. It was Wilson’s second interception.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBC broadcast picked up the chants as they echoed in the stadium. Fans began to chant it again in the third quarter. The chants turned to boos in the fourth quarter after a valiant effort to keep their drive alive turned into three passes into the back of the end zone and a sack. Wilson was penalized for intentional grounding after one pass he threw away.

Dart did see some time in the second half. He was put into the game in specific situations to throw the defense off. Dart’s presence didn’t do enough to throw the Chiefs off too much.

COMMANDERS' DAN QUINN LEFT BLOODIED AFTER QUARTERBACK RUNS INTO HIM DURING PLAY

Giants head coach Brian Daboll explained the plan after the game.

"I would say we discussed the plan going into it. (Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka) is in his flow of the game," Daboll said. "I thought when he put him in and ran a couple of zone reads.

"The first play we put him in was actually a pass, not a zone read. Then, based on where we were on that particular play, where we got hit and lost a couple yards, there was a certain distance we were going to go for it. We actually lost a yard I think. If we didn't get it — we didn't think we would lose a yard on it, but we got a zone read on that play as well, too. They just played it well. He can run those."

Daboll was also asked about the fans booing.

"Jaxson is progressing well. We'll continue to work with him. I got a lot of confidence in him, his development that he's had," he said. "That's what we'll continue to do.

"Look, I would be booing, too, to be honest with you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing. I understand that. That's the nature of it. We got to do better."

Wilson came into the game leading the NFL in passing yards following a barnburner against the Dallas Cowboys, but appeared frustrated at times with the defense he was given against the Chiefs. Kansas City dared him to throw it long, and when he did, the passes were underthrown and the Chiefs took advantage.

Wilson was 18-of-32 with 160 passing yards and two interceptions in the game. He was also sacked twice. Dart had one carry for three yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear if Dart will get more reps moving forward. New York will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to town next week and will head to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Oct. 5.