Premier League
Published

Chelsea fires Thomas Tuchel after Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea went on a spending spree during the transfer window

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

Chelsea’s sluggish start to the 2022-23 soccer season culminated in a change at head coach on Wednesday.

Chelsea announced the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here," the club said in a statement.

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel leaves after the Champions League group E soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel leaves after the Champions League group E soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

The club added it will move "swiftly" to find a new coach while the staff gets the team prepared for its upcoming match against Fulham.

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. 

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.  (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Tuchel took over as Chelsea’s head coach in the middle of the 2020-21 season, replacing Frank Lampard. In 100 matches, he led Chelsea to 60 wins, 24 draws and 16 losses. The club won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 and was a runner-up in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup twice.

The English Premier League season has not started great for Tuchel. Chelsea is 3-1-2 with 10 points and are in sixth in the Premier League. The team suffered a devastating Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in a Champions League group match.

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel, left, hugs Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, on Sept. 3, 2022.

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel, left, hugs Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The club spent $300 million in the transfer window, bringing in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella in the offseason and Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the window closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.