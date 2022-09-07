Chelsea fires Thomas Tuchel after Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chelsea’s sluggish start to the 2022-23 soccer season culminated in a change at head coach on Wednesday.

Chelsea announced the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here," the club said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

The club added it will move "swiftly" to find a new coach while the staff gets the team prepared for its upcoming match against Fulham.

ANTONY'S DEBUT GOAL HIGHLIGHTS MANCHESTER UNITED'S WIN OVER UNDEFEATED ARSENAL AT OLD TRAFFORD

Tuchel took over as Chelsea’s head coach in the middle of the 2020-21 season, replacing Frank Lampard. In 100 matches, he led Chelsea to 60 wins, 24 draws and 16 losses. The club won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 and was a runner-up in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup twice.

The English Premier League season has not started great for Tuchel. Chelsea is 3-1-2 with 10 points and are in sixth in the Premier League. The team suffered a devastating Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in a Champions League group match.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The club spent $300 million in the transfer window, bringing in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella in the offseason and Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the window closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.