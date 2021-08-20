Chelsea superstar Christian Pulisic contracts coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated

Christian Pulisic, an American soccer star who plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League, revealed Friday he tested positive for coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

Pulisic said in a message on his Instagram Stories he tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the week. Chelsea is set to take on Arsenal in their second match of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week," he wrote.

"Thankfully I’m fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far.

"Can’t wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support."

Pulisic is one of the best American male soccer players to play for the U.S. team in quite some time. His professional career started when he was 17 at Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga. He then signed with Chelsea in January 2019 for $73 million.

The 22-year-old has played in 53 career matches and scored 14 goals for Chelsea.

"With Christian, it’s unfortunately very easy to explain," Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters Friday, via the club’s website. "He had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he won’t be available for the game."

Tuchel suggested Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and N’Golo Kante would return to the pitch in the wake of Pulisic’s absence.