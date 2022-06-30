Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles after an argument with an accompanying woman left her requiring medical attention —first reported by TMZ Sports.

Police arrived at the woman’s home for assistance after receiving a call. By their arrival, Bridges had vacated the premises. Bridges turned himself in on Wednesday and was released on $130,000 bail.

After four seasons with the Hornets, Bridges solidified himself as a key part of the young squad’s fast-paced offense, putting up breakout numbers (20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists) in 2021 and right before contract extension talks in the 2022 offseason.

He ascended at the right time and took a plunge at the worst time.

The forward’s arrest, amid contract negotiation talks, may shake up Bridges’ plan for the offseason. Charlotte offered Bridges a qualifying offer on Wednesday; however, the forward has been eyeing testing his status as a restricted free agent, starting Thursday.

Bridges sought to sign a max extension with Charlotte, but the team declined to offer that amount for the four-year player out of Michigan State.

As relayed by Bleacher Report, Bridges turned down a four-year, $60 million extension from Charlotte last offseason.

In terms of suspensions by the NBA regarding domestic violence cases, the Association tends to defer to the courts and will often not hand down discipline to compound the respective court’s decision.

Bridges appeared in the tabloids back in April when he threw his mouthpiece at a heckling fan in Atlanta and hit a 16-year-old girl instead. He was fined $50,000 by the Association.

Bridges was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.