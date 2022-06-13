Expand / Collapse search
Charlotte Hornets
Published

Hornets' Montrezl Harrell faces drug trafficking charges after May arrest

Montrezl Harrell played for the Hornets and Wizards during the 2021-22 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was arrested in Kentucky last month on drug trafficking charges as he is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins.

Harrell was initially pulled over in Richmond on May 12 for following a vehicle in front of him too closely, and when a Kentucky state trooper pulled him over, the officer stated he smelled marijuana emanating from the SUV the NBA player was driving, the Charlotte Observer reported, citing police records.

Montrezl Harrell #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2022 in New York City.

Montrezl Harrell #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2022 in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old NBA veteran admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in his possession, and the trooper discovered that "three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags" were found in a backpack in the backseat of the vehicle, police said.

Harrell was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana.

Montrezl Harrell #8 of the Charlotte Hornets drives against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 08, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Montrezl Harrell #8 of the Charlotte Hornets drives against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 08, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Kentucky does not have legalized marijuana. CBD oil can be used for medicinal purposes only. According to the outlet, Harrell faces 1-5 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. It is a Class D Felony for those who commit the crime for the first time.

Harrell, who made $9.7 million between the Hornets and Washington Wizards last season, averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games.

Montrezl Harrell #8 of the Charlotte Hornets prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 13, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Montrezl Harrell #8 of the Charlotte Hornets prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 13, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

He played at Louisville during his collegiate career and will become a free agent over the summer

