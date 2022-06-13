Hornets' Montrezl Harrell faces drug trafficking charges after May arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was arrested in Kentucky last month on drug trafficking charges as he is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins.

Harrell was initially pulled over in Richmond on May 12 for following a vehicle in front of him too closely, and when a Kentucky state trooper pulled him over, the officer stated he smelled marijuana emanating from the SUV the NBA player was driving, the Charlotte Observer reported, citing police records.

The 28-year-old NBA veteran admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in his possession, and the trooper discovered that "three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags" were found in a backpack in the backseat of the vehicle, police said.

Harrell was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana.

Kentucky does not have legalized marijuana. CBD oil can be used for medicinal purposes only. According to the outlet, Harrell faces 1-5 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. It is a Class D Felony for those who commit the crime for the first time.

Harrell, who made $9.7 million between the Hornets and Washington Wizards last season, averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games.

He played at Louisville during his collegiate career and will become a free agent over the summer