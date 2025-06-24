Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Charlotte Flair opens up about pressure to live up to her father's WWE legacy

14-time women's champion admits feeling pressure 'every day' as father Ric Flair remains 'larger than life'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Charlotte Flair has certainly done a nice job of living up to the family name, but the pressure to do so is still on.

She, of course, is the daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair - a number that was a WWE record until John Cena surpassed it during WrestleMania 41 this past April.

However, Charlotte herself has won 14 women's world titles in the business, by far the most of any woman in the company.

Ric and Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE Women's champion Charlotte Flair attend the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Despite her own successes and undoubted Hall of Fame career, Charlotte admitted she still feels the pressure to live up to her father's legacy "every day."

"He’s Ric Flair. He’s still active, out there, in pop culture. My dad is just so larger than life. But it’s a healthy competition," Charlotte told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest this past weekend.

Charlote Flair points to the WrestleMania sign

Charlotte Flair celebrates winning Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Flair was one of numerous WWE superstars at Javits Center in New York, and the makeshift superstar entrance was undoubtedly the most popular exhibit, short of any panels.

The highlight was when John Cena, Seth Rollins and CM Punk cut a promo on the ramp in front of hundreds of fans who swarmed the set. Flair herself was tabbed to compete in the Fanatics Games, which Tom Brady won and took home $1 million.

WWE has more followers on X than any other Big 4 sports league, and Charlotte said WWE is at a "whole new level" ever since being broadcast on Netflix earlier this year.

"Different viewers, different audience. We’ve always been global, but I think having the access on Netflix and all the different content that’s available just opens up so many opportunities for us as WWE superstars," she said.

Charlotte Flair gets one over

Charlotte Flair reacts while wrestling Tiffany Stratton during their WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Her 14th reign as champion ended at WrestleMania, when Tiffany Stratton won her first title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.