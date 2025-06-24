Charlotte Flair opens up about pressure to live up to her father's WWE legacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlotte Flair has certainly done a nice job of living up to the family name, but the pressure to do so is still on.

She, of course, is the daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair - a number that was a WWE record until John Cena surpassed it during WrestleMania 41 this past April.

However, Charlotte herself has won 14 women's world titles in the business, by far the most of any woman in the company.

Despite her own successes and undoubted Hall of Fame career, Charlotte admitted she still feels the pressure to live up to her father's legacy "every day."

"He’s Ric Flair. He’s still active, out there, in pop culture. My dad is just so larger than life. But it’s a healthy competition," Charlotte told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest this past weekend.

Flair was one of numerous WWE superstars at Javits Center in New York, and the makeshift superstar entrance was undoubtedly the most popular exhibit, short of any panels.

The highlight was when John Cena, Seth Rollins and CM Punk cut a promo on the ramp in front of hundreds of fans who swarmed the set. Flair herself was tabbed to compete in the Fanatics Games, which Tom Brady won and took home $1 million.

WWE has more followers on X than any other Big 4 sports league, and Charlotte said WWE is at a "whole new level" ever since being broadcast on Netflix earlier this year.

"Different viewers, different audience. We’ve always been global, but I think having the access on Netflix and all the different content that’s available just opens up so many opportunities for us as WWE superstars," she said.

Her 14th reign as champion ended at WrestleMania, when Tiffany Stratton won her first title.

