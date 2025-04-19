Tiffany Stratton makes it abundantly clear at WrestleMania 41: It's her time now

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos
LAS VEGAS – It was Tiffy Time in Las Vegas.

Tiffany Stratton defended the WWE Women’s Championship with a pinfall victory over Charotte Flair on Saturday night at WrestleMania 41.

It was a hard-fought battle that saw Stratton not only get cut on her head but also chipped tooth.

Charlotte Flair gets one over

Charlotte Flair reacts while wrestling Tiffany Stratton during their WWE Women's Championship match in WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stratton made an impressive first impression with his entrance. She broke through the plastic box of her Barbie dream house to make it to the stage. The WWE women’s champion’s entrance video featured a classy Stratton and a fighting Stratton alongside the real Stratton.

Flair came out in style, entering the stadium in a Rolls Royce. But even with the glitz and the glamor, she was booed mercilessly.

Stratton and Flair started with rabid punches as their feud over the last few weeks began to get personal. The chops were tougher, the hip attacks were strong, but the chants of "Tiffy time" grew louder.

As quick as the two competitors started out, Flair slowed down the game and began to show why she was one of the greatest women’s pro wrestlers of all time. The Royal Rumble winner took her time and took a page out of Stephanie Vaquer’s playbook with a head-scissor slam on Stratton.

Stratton, though in her first WrestleMania match, began to fight back with back handsprings on Flair in the corners followed by a big spinebuster. But just as she was getting going Flair fought back. The two began to be more methodical with their approaches.

Tiffany Stratton holds the belt

Tiffany Stratton holds up her championship belt before her WWE Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair, not pictured, in WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Flair, the grizzled veteran, continued to taunt Stratton throughout the match and even tried to do her own Prettiest Moonsault before Stratton stopped that from happening. Stratton nearly picked up a victory reversing a full-body press into a pin.

Stratton then focused on Flair’s bad left knee. She targeted it for a few seconds before Flair regained control of the match. It was Flair’s turn to attack Stratton’s legs, evening up the score in that department.

Fans watched with bated breath as the two top female superstars battled.

Flair tried a figure-four leglock but Stratton, who was now bleeding from the head, kept attacking the reinforced knee. She then chopped the knee and went up for the Prettiest Moonsault. Flair got her knees up and blocked Stratton’s damage.

Tiffany Stratton looks beaten up

Tiffany Stratton reacts after defeating Charlotte Flair, not pictured, during their WWE Women's Championship match in WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Flair did everything she could to try get Stratton pinned down, even trying a blockbuster from the middle rope. But Stratton continued to build momentum.

She nailed Flair with an Alabama slam in the corner, hit the Prettiest Moonsault and it was all over but the crying.

Stratton retained the WWE Women’s Championship on the "grandest stage of them all."

