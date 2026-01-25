Charles Barkley reacts to deadly Minnesota shootings: 'Somebody's gotta step up and be adults'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley criticized federal officials over two incidents this month that left two people dead.

The second incident was a Border Patrol-involved shooting on Saturday that left a Minneapolis man dead. He was identified as Alex J. Pretti. He was shot and killed after he allegedly confronted officers during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation in the southern part of the city.

The shooting death came a few weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good. DHS said Good was shot in self-defense after she used her SUV in a way that posed a threat. DHS said video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

"Going back to, I think her name was Renee Good, and today man, it’s just sad, man. It’s scary. … It’s gonna end bad. It’s already ended badly twice. Somebody's gotta step up and be adults," Barkley said on "Inside the NBA" on ESPN. "Two people have died for no reason, and it's just sad."

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed because of the shooting.

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino said at a news conference that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement officers were conducting an operation early Saturday targeting Jose Huerta-Chuma, an illegal immigrant with a criminal history including domestic assault to intentional conflict bodily harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license.

Pretti allegedly approached Border Patrol agents while armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and two magazines during the operation, according to DHS.

State officials said Pretti had a lawful Permit to Carry (PTC).

The officer involved in the shooting, according to Bovino, was "highly trained" and had been serving as a Border Patrol agent for eight years.

DHS is leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the FBI.

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting on Truth Social, questioning why local police were not assisting during the confrontation.

"This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go–What is that all about?" the president wrote in part. "Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves—Not an easy thing to do!"

