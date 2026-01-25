Ex-NBA star rips federal agents after shooting in Minnesota

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA star Isaiah Thomas was furious over the Border Patrol-involved shooting of a Minnesota man on Saturday.

Alex J. Pretti was identified as the 37-year-old Minneapolis man who was shot and killed after he allegedly confronted officers during a Department of Homeland Security operation in the southern part of the city.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thomas was among those who criticized federal officials. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials didn’t appear to be involved in the shooting.

"6 guys beating the s--- outta ONE person then KILLING him!! F--- the ICE agents. 6 against one and yall still shoot and kill somebody. Yall had him out numbered and decided to KILL him like it was a video game and he can just he his life back smh," he wrote on X.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ game against the Golden State Warriors was postponed in reaction to the incident.

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino said at a news conference that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement officers were conducting an operation early Saturday targeting Jose Huerta-Chuma, an illegal immigrant with a criminal history including domestic assault to intentional conflict bodily harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license.

FORMER VIKINGS CAPTAIN SAYS MINNESOTA LIBERAL RESIST ICE BECAUSE 'WE'RE DEPORTING THEIR VOTERS'

Pretti allegedly approached Border Patrol agents while armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and two magazines during the operation, according to DHS.

State officials said Pretti had a lawful Permit to Carry (PTC).

The officer involved in the shooting, according to Bovino, was "highly trained" and had been serving as a Border Patrol agent for eight years.

DHS is leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the FBI.

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting on Truth Social, questioning why local police were not assisting during the confrontation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go–What is that all about?" the president wrote in part. "Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves—Not an easy thing to do!"

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.