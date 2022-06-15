Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Open Golf
Published

Brooks Koepka over LIV Golf questions ahead of US Open: 'I’m tired of all this stuff'

Brooks Koepka is going for his third US Open title this week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Brooks Koepka suggested Tuesday he was finished with the LIV Golf questions.

Koepka was among the PGA Tour golfers who were asked about the Saudi-backed league, but the two-time U.S. Open winner was angered about the spotlight getting taken away from this week’s major.

Brooks Koepka chips a shot onto a green during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

"I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff," Koepka said. 

"Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it’s a sh—y situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

RORY MCILROY UNLEASHES ON LIV GOLF, THOSE WHO SPURNED PGA TOUR: 'ONCE YOU MAKE YOUR BED, YOU LIE IN IT'

LIV Golf has been a source of controversy since it began luring top professional golfers away from the PGA Tour. The Tour responded by indefinitely suspending players who rescinded their memberships from events as long as they are playing in the rival league.

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club on June 13, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Not to mention Koepka’s own brother, Chase, is a member of the new Tour.

This will continue to be a topic of conversation as long as the money and the players it lures away from the PGA Tour continues. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Charl Schwartzel are among those competing in LIV Golf.

 Brooks Koepka of the United States smiles on the eighth tee during a practice round prior to the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club on June 13, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The United States Golf Association allowed those who competed in LIV Golf’s first tournament to compete in this year’s U.S. Open.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.