Brooks Koepka over LIV Golf questions ahead of US Open: 'I’m tired of all this stuff'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Koepka suggested Tuesday he was finished with the LIV Golf questions.

Koepka was among the PGA Tour golfers who were asked about the Saudi-backed league, but the two-time U.S. Open winner was angered about the spotlight getting taken away from this week’s major.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff," Koepka said.

"Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it’s a sh—y situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

RORY MCILROY UNLEASHES ON LIV GOLF, THOSE WHO SPURNED PGA TOUR: 'ONCE YOU MAKE YOUR BED, YOU LIE IN IT'

LIV Golf has been a source of controversy since it began luring top professional golfers away from the PGA Tour. The Tour responded by indefinitely suspending players who rescinded their memberships from events as long as they are playing in the rival league.

Not to mention Koepka’s own brother, Chase, is a member of the new Tour.

This will continue to be a topic of conversation as long as the money and the players it lures away from the PGA Tour continues. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Charl Schwartzel are among those competing in LIV Golf.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United States Golf Association allowed those who competed in LIV Golf’s first tournament to compete in this year’s U.S. Open.