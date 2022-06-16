Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Open Golf
Published

US Open 2022: USGA CEO explains why LIV Golf players were allowed to play, what their future holds

The US Open tees off Thursday and will run through Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the U.S. Open teeing off on Thursday, United States Golf Association (USGA) CEO Mike Whan explained why he decided to allow LIV Golf competitors to play in the third major of the year.

LIV Golf competitors ruffled the feathers of the PGA Tour when they broke from the organization to play in the Saudi-backed league, and their return for the major was put under the microscope.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, speaks to the media at a press conference during a practice round prior to the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 15, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, speaks to the media at a press conference during a practice round prior to the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 15, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Whether we all like it or not, in February, 30 guys played for the same promoter in Saudi Arabia with an acceptable release from the PGA Tour, and for years the DP World Tour has had an event there, same promoter," Whan said Wednesday, via Golf.com. "We also had to ask the question, if you’re going to put that kind of clause in, who gets in, we’ve got to go back to 9,300 people and played last week but who played ever, where, sponsored by. It becomes a pretty slippery slope to try to apply that across 9,300 people."

The USGA was put in a tough spot about whether to bar players who have already qualified after jumping last minute for LIV Golf. Ultimately, Whan said he did not think players disqualified themselves from the U.S. Open.

As for the future, Whan said it could be more difficult for those golfers to get in.

Dustin Johnson hits on the seventh hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. 

Dustin Johnson hits on the seventh hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Brookline, Mass.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BROOKS KOEPKA OVER LIV GOLF QUESTIONS AHEAD OF US OPEN: 'I’M TIRED OF ALL THIS STUFF'

"It would be a lot of hypotheticals for me to get what LIV is going to be by the time we’re talking about this next year, but as we would do any year, we’re going to definitely reevaluate field criteria. We would any year," he said. "We will take a look at what the landscape looks like."

When asked whether LIV Golf players could be banned from the U.S. Open in the future, Whan responded simply, "Yes."

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Bryson DeChambeau are all competing in the tournament.

Phil Mickelson watches his shot on the 15th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Brookline, Mass.

Phil Mickelson watches his shot on the 15th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open – the only major tournament missing in his trophy case. DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in 2020, Johnson won it in 2016 and Reed’s best finish in the Open was fourth place.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.