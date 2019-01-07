Charles Barkley compares NBA All-Star Game fan voting to presidential election

Basketball legend Charles Barkley was among those who criticized the NBA All-Star fan vote after initial numbers from the first round of polling were released Thursday, comparing the picks to the election of President Trump.

Barkley, who is usually unfiltered, commented on the returns and compared fans getting the chance to vote for their favorite players with major political elections.

“What happened last time we let them make a big decision?” he said. “Get a clue: White House.”

Among the top vote-getters in the Western Conference was Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose. Both had more votes than Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and perennial MVP candidate James Harden.

In the Eastern Conference, veteran Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade received more votes than reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Atlanta Hawks’ guard Vince Carter was also among the top vote-getters in the east.