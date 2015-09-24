Chargers-Vikings Capsule

SAN DIEGO (1-1) at MINNESOTA (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Vikings by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chargers 1-1, Vikings 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Chargers lead 6-5

LAST MEETING - Chargers beat Vikings 24-17, Sept. 11, 2011

LAST WEEK - Chargers lost to Bengals 24-19; Vikings beat Lions 26-16

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chargers No. 14, Vikings No. 16

CHARGERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (15), PASS (4).

CHARGERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (21), PASS (14).

VIKINGS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (8), PASS (32).

VIKINGS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19T), RUSH (25), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Last time Chargers visited Minnesota was Nov. 4, 2007, when Adrian Peterson set NFL's single-game rushing record with 296 yards, scoring three TDs to lead Vikings to 35-17 victory. Chargers head coach was Norv Turner, now Vikings offensive coordinator. ... Philip Rivers (256) passed Dan Fouts (254) for most TD passes in Chargers history (14th all time) with two scoring tosses last week. Fouts will be in broadcast booth for CBS. ... Chargers WR Malcom Floyd, in 10th season with team, had 40-yard TD catch last week. He's third in NFL since 2004 among qualifiers with average of 17.3 yards per reception. ... Chargers RB Melvin Gordon and Vikings CB Trae Waynes, both first-round draft picks, were friends and teammates at Kenosha Bradford High School in Wisconsin. ... TE Kyle Rudolph leads Vikings with 10 receptions. ... After giving up 230 yards rushing to 49ers in opener, Vikings held Lions to 38 yards rushing last week. ... Fantasy Tip: Chargers RB Danny Woodhead is decent dual threat. After two TDs in opener, had 104 total yards on 13 touches last week. Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater, in last five starts at home, has 10 TDs (nine passing, one rushing) and three turnovers (all interceptions).

