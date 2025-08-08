Chargers star Rashawn Slater's season-ending injury deals major blow to offensive line

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line has been dealt a significant blow. All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater will be sidelined for the entire 2025 season with a ruptured patellar tendon, the team confirmed.

Slater left Thursday's practice on the back of a medical cart. He was noticeably devastated during his trip back inside the team's complex, slamming his fist on the cart and tossing his helmet.

The 26-year-old is expected to undergo surgery to repair the torn tendon. The Chargers moved Slater to injured reserve.

Slater was executing a block during a team drill when he fell to the ground. He quickly grabbed his left leg as he lay on the turf in noticeable pain. Slater could not stand on the leg, so his teammates and Chargers trainers helped the 315-pound lineman to his feet.

Less than two weeks ago, Slater inked a record-breaking contract extension that tied him to the Chargers for the foreseeable future. The deal made Slater the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman in average annual salary.

The deal was valued at $113 million and includes $92 million in guarantees, ESPN reported.

"That's just something you don't want to see," Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. "Not only Rashawn, but any of our players."

The Chargers bolstered their offensive line in each of the past two offseasons. The team drafted Joe Alt in the first round of 2024 and signed guard Mekhi Becton in March. Second-year Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh recently said he was "bullish" about the offensive line heading into the 2025 season.

Becton has been sidelined since July 28 with an unspecified injury. Alt could move to left tackle as the Chargers offensive line prepares for a major reshuffle.

Last season — with Slater’s presence — the Chargers offense committed just eight turnovers, a franchise-record low. The Chargers tied for the second-fewest offensive turnovers in a single season in NFL history.

