Chargers cornerstone lineman Rashawn Slater goes down at camp with injury, weeks after landing new contract

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro offensive lineman Rashawn Slater left Thursday's practice on the back of a medical cart after apparently injuring his left leg.

The Chargers did not immediately provide an update on Slater's status.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Mint said he didn't see the play in which Slater was hurt. Keenan Allen, who recently rejoined the Chargers, said he also missed the moment his teammate got hurt.

"I was in on the play, so I turned around, and he was down. I didn’t know what happened," Allen said.

Before the cart left the field, Slater’s teammates offered hugs and well-wishes.

"We’re praying for him, man. We hope he’s doing well," outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. "That’s just something you don’t want to see."

The scary moment happened less than two weeks after Slater inked a lucrative contract extension with the Chargers.

The durable Slater is credited with 52 career starts since being drafted in the first round in 2021. He's anchored a Chargers' offensive line that's helped protect star quarterback Justin Herbert the past few seasons.

Last season, with Slater’s presence, the offense commited just eight turnovers, a franchise-record low. The Chargers tied for the second-fewest offensive turnovers in a single season in NFL history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

