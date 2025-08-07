Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers cornerstone lineman Rashawn Slater goes down at camp with injury, weeks after landing new contract

Slater became the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman in July

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Nick Wright on the Chargers & Herbert, Top 10 Teams, New Look Luka | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Nick Wright on the Chargers & Herbert, Top 10 Teams, New Look Luka | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Nick Wright joins Danny Parkins to discuss the Los Angeles Chargers, Danny’s Top 10 teams and whether Luka Dončić’s new look can help the Los Angeles Lakers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro offensive lineman Rashawn Slater left Thursday's practice on the back of a medical cart after apparently injuring his left leg.

The Chargers did not immediately provide an update on Slater's status. 

Defensive coordinator Jesse Mint said he didn't see the play in which Slater was hurt. Keenan Allen, who recently rejoined the Chargers, said he also missed the moment his teammate got hurt. 

"I was in on the play, so I turned around, and he was down. I didn’t know what happened," Allen said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rashawn Slater looks on field

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Before the cart left the field, Slater’s teammates offered hugs and well-wishes.

"We’re praying for him, man. We hope he’s doing well," outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. "That’s just something you don’t want to see."

Rashawn Slater looks on field

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The scary moment happened less than two weeks after Slater inked a lucrative contract extension with the Chargers.

CHARGERS' DENZEL PERRYMAN RELEASED FROM JAIL AFTER FIREARMS ARREST, INVESTIGATION STILL ONGOING

The durable Slater is credited with 52 career starts since being drafted in the first round in 2021. He's anchored a Chargers' offensive line that's helped protect star quarterback Justin Herbert the past few seasons.

Rashawn Slater pass protection

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, with Slater’s presence, the offense commited just eight turnovers, a franchise-record low. The Chargers tied for the second-fewest offensive turnovers in a single season in NFL history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.