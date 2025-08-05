Chargers' Denzel Perryman released from jail after firearms arrest, investigation still ongoing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was released from jail on Monday after law enforcement officials in California said they discovered five firearms in his car during a traffic stop.

Perryman, 32, was arrested by Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies on Friday evening after several weapons were found in his possession, including two "assault-style rifles."

"On August 1, 2025, at 9:30 p.m., South Los Angeles Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on Los Angeles Chargers football player Denzel Perryman, 32, for vehicle code violations," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

"During the traffic stop, deputies discovered five firearms in Mr. Perryman's vehicle, two of which were assault-style rifles."

Initially, the NFL veteran was booked on felony charges for possessing assault weapons and held without bail over the weekend, but by 1 p.m. on Monday, he was released. Initial online records indicated that Perryman was released without being charged – he was listed as being detained only.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a later statement from the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman clarified that a decision to charge Perryman had not been made.

"Our office is aware of erroneous information circulating in several news reports regarding the status of Denzel Perryman's case stemming from an arrest on Friday, August 1, 2025. Contrary to some media reports, no decision has been made to decline charges or forgo prosecution," the statement read.

"The case was reviewed by prosecutors for filing consideration and, on August 4, it was returned to law enforcement for further investigation. As of today, the case remains under active investigation. Once that process is complete, law enforcement may resubmit the case to our office for further review and consideration of potential charges. We remain committed to ensuring that all cases are thoroughly and fairly evaluated based on the evidence."

Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in 2015 and played for the team until 2020. He is in his second stint with the team after signing a one-year contract in 2024 and re-signing with the Chargers again this offseason.

He also had stints with the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to include a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office clarifying that no decision was made to decline charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.