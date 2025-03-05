Chargers release star defensive end Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers informed five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa that they will release him on Wednesday.

The Chargers will reportedly save $25.36 million against their salary cap, allowing them to go out and make other moves elsewhere next week when the free agency period opens.

While it makes financial sense, it is tough for the organization and fan base to see the third overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft go after what he’s contributed to the Chargers since that selection.

Bosa won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season after collecting 10.5 sacks, 41 combined tackles and one forced fumble, quickly cementing himself as one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL.

For nine seasons, when healthy, Bosa has been one of the most menacing edge rushers in the game, tallying 72.0 sacks, 343 combined tackles (156 for loss) and 17 forced fumbles. His 72.0 sacks is the second-most in franchise history.

However, health has been a problem for Bosa. He has not played a full season on the gridiron since his 2021 Pro Bowl campaign, which was also the last time he collected double-digit sacks in a season.

In 2022, Bosa suffered a grade 3 groin tear that required surgery and held him out until Week 17. He only played five games that season and did not have good injury luck the next year, playing in just nine games after spraining his right foot in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers. He was later placed on the injured reserve after it continued to pester him, and he missed the remainder of the season.

Bosa fared a bit better in 2024, playing 14 games and totaling 5.0 sacks, 22 combined tackles and two forced fumbles. However, he still dealt with wrist, back and hip issues throughout the year.

With Bosa released, there are no longer any players on the Chargers who used to call San Diego home.

As for what comes next, it will be interesting to see what the veteran can garner on the open market. In terms of teams, staying in California and playing with his younger brother, Nick Bosa, on the San Francisco 49ers could be appealing to the 29-year-old.

While Bosa departs, the Chargers could also be without Khalil Mack, who is a pending free agent. The position group will be vastly different if both players head elsewhere in 2025, with Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree being the top guys under contract.

