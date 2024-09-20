Joey Bosa details Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's unorthodox approach to cold plunges

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has had success at the college and NFL levels. Aside from his ability to lead a team, Harbaugh has also developed a reputation for being one of the quirkier characters in coaching.

Khakis have seemingly become synonymous with Harbaugh because he frequently wears them during games and practices.

Four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa recently shed some light on another example that speaks to Harbaugh's uniqueness.

During an appearance on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast, Bosa revealed Harbaugh has donned his khakis when he takes a cold plunge.

"That’s right in line with everything else he’s done so far, so I believe it," Bosa said when he was asked about Harbaugh deciding to live in an RV before the season got underway.

"I don’t know why this is relatable, but now he’s been hitting the cold tub, and he just gets in full outfit — shirt still tucked in, and he’s just sitting there, belt, khakis. I’m sorry, coach. I’m like, coach, do those khakis keep a little insulation, a little warmth in there?"

In 2020, Harbaugh was a guest on the "Jed Hughes Podcast," and he revealed how khakis effectively became a part of his brand.

"[Former coach] Dave [Adolph] would wear khaki pants every day to practice, and most coaches that I had, I’d see them, and they wore sweatpants and they wore shorts," Harbaugh said.

"And I go, ‘Dave, why do you wear the pants every day?’ ‘Pockets. Put my script in the pockets. Place for my pens. Place for my whistle.’ It just made so much sense, it just made perfect sense."

In addition to his fashion choices and his living situation this summer, Harbaugh is a proud fan of Judge Judy and Darth Vader. He is also an unabashed fan of milk.

"I truly believe the No. 1 natural steroid is sleep and the No. 2 natural steroid is milk — whole milk — and three would be water," he said on his radio show in 2015. "Four would be steak."

During a 2016 appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Harbaugh provided a few more details about his affinity for the dairy product.

"We’ve got a big milk dispenser," said Harbaugh, who coached at Michigan at the time, in reference to the amenity at the training center. "We have chocolate milk, we have whole milk and the fellas even talked me into 2%. It’s better than nothing, the 2%."

The 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers host Harbaugh and the Chargers Sunday.

