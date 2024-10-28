Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers lineman torches Saints player over Justin Herbert takedown

Herbert was tackled by Nathan Shepherd

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert likely narrowly missed serious injury in Sunday’s 26-8 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Well after Herbert threw the ball, Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd grabbed onto the quarterback’s leg and awkwardly brought him down. Chargers center Bradley Bozeman took exception to Shepherd’s play and gave him the business over the move.

Justin Herbert and Bradley Bozeman

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts after center Bradley Bozeman was called for a personal foul during the New Orleans Saints game in Inglewood, California, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Herbert appeared to be fine. He threw for 279 yards and two touchdown passes in the win. But Bozeman torched the move after the game.

"It was probably one of the dirtier plays I've ever seen," Bozeman said, via ESPN. "You protect your quarterback no matter what. And I think any of our offensive linemen that was in my position would've done the same thing."

Justin Herbert looks to throw

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in Inglewood, California, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Herbert had been dealing with a high ankle sprain on his right leg.

He lauded Bozeman for coming to his aid.

"That's the type of center you want on your team," Herbert said. "He'll give everything for this team, and I appreciated what he did. I tried to pull him off so he didn't get any penalties called, but to have a guy like that defending you, there's no better feeling."

Shepherd didn’t appear to remark about the play after the game.

Bradley Bozeman vs Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 21, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles improved to 4-3 with the victory. New Orleans fell to 2-6.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.