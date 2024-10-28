Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs has contentious blow up with reporter after loss to 49ers

Diggs is a 2-time Pro Bowler

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in football, and that notion was underscored on Sunday when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 30-24, allowing 21 of those points in the third quarter.

Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs was among those frustrated with his and his team’s play. Diggs lashed out at WFAA’s Mike Leslie after the game. Leslie wondered during the game what Diggs was doing when Brock Purdy found George Kittle for a long play.

Trevon Diggs and Chris Conley

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, #7, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Chris Conley, #18, after a play during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

"Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?" Diggs asked aloud in the tunnel. "That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that."

Leslie responded, "We can talk about it more."

Diggs opened the door to the locker room and shot back, "We can talk about deez nuts."

Leslie wrote about the moment on X and said he did not have a comment on "deez nuts."

Trevon Diggs attempts a tackle

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., #1, carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, #7, and safety Donovan Wilson, #6, during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

Diggs was an All-Pro in 2021, when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions; two of them were returned for touchdowns. He had three interceptions in 2022. He was a Pro Bowler in both seasons.

Last year, his season was cut short due to an injury. In seven games this season, he had 28 tackles and an interception.

Trevon Diggs at Steelers game

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, #7, takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Oct. 6, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The Dallas defense has been slammed with injuries, and it showed on Sunday. The team was Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland and Jordan Phillips. DeMarcus Lawrence is on the injured reserve. 

