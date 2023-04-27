Chargers' Keenan Allen jokes about Justin Herbert's next contract, reveals why 'Masked Singer' was difficult

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will enter his 11th season with the organization in 2023, and the stars appeared to be aligned for another playoff run.

Allen restructured his deal with the Chargers in the offseason as both sides agree they want to be in each other’s company for as long as the five-time Pro Bowler can run, catch and score touchdowns.

Los Angeles will have to make a decision on Justin Herbert soon. The quarterback is in line for a massive contract extension with the likes of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal that includes more than $179.3 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause.

How much should Herbert get paid? Allen told Fox News Digital on Thursday with a smile, "$355 million."

Herbert has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since he was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has 14,089 passing yards and 94 touchdown passes in his first three seasons.

Allen was coming off a surprise appearance on "The Masked Singer." He was revealed to be in the Gargoyle costume on the TV show. He told Fox News Digital he felt as though it was more difficult to stand up there and sing than it was to play football.

"Definitely getting up there to sing. You’re by yourself up there," he said. "You’re trying not to mess up. You don’t want to fall. All types of stuff."