Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers' Keenan Allen jokes about Justin Herbert's next contract, reveals why 'Masked Singer' was difficult

Herbert is one of the starting quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class who will get a big raise

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos , Larry Fink | Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen talked about the potential contract Justin Herbert could receive and his appearance on "The Masked Singer."

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will enter his 11th season with the organization in 2023, and the stars appeared to be aligned for another playoff run.

Allen restructured his deal with the Chargers in the offseason as both sides agree they want to be in each other’s company for as long as the five-time Pro Bowler can run, catch and score touchdowns.

Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

Justin Herbert, #10, and Keenan Allen, #13, celebrate against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField on Sept. 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Los Angeles will have to make a decision on Justin Herbert soon. The quarterback is in line for a massive contract extension with the likes of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal that includes more than $179.3 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause.

How much should Herbert get paid? Allen told Fox News Digital on Thursday with a smile, "$355 million."

Keenan Allen vs Colts

Keenan Allen, #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers, lines up in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 26, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Herbert has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since he was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has 14,089 passing yards and 94 touchdown passes in his first three seasons.

Allen was coming off a surprise appearance on "The Masked Singer." He was revealed to be in the Gargoyle costume on the TV show. He told Fox News Digital he felt as though it was more difficult to stand up there and sing than it was to play football.

Keenan Allen vs the Jaguars

Keenan Allen, #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers, warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

"Definitely getting up there to sing. You’re by yourself up there," he said. "You’re trying not to mess up. You don’t want to fall. All types of stuff."

