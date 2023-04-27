Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft
Published

Bryce Young ready to get to work after No. 1 pick: 'I’m blessed to be a Panther'

Young played three years at Alabama

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Alabama standout Bryce Young had a simple, yet promising message to Carolina Panthers fans immediately after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft. 

"I can’t wait to get to work." 

Bryce Young reacts against Kansas State

Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  ( Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Young, the overwhelming favorite heading into the first round, was selected by the Panthers after they received the top pick from the Chicago Bears back in March in exchange for wideout D.J. Moore and a number of draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2024. 

2023 NFL DRAFT: PANTHERS SELECT BRYCE YOUNG WITH NO 1 PICK

"It’s surreal. It’s a dream come true. I’m blessed," Young said Thursday. 

Bryce Young walks the stage

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young reacts after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"I want to thank God for allowing me to be here, for my parents and everyone who supported me. Although it my name being called here, there’s so many people, that pushed me and allowed me to be here. As amazing as a moment this is, I’m going to try and live in this moment. I can’t wait to get to work and start building off of it." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Before exiting the stage, Young had one final message. 

"I couldn’t be more excited and I’m blessed to be a Panther." 

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) leads the team onto the field before the start of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Young completed 611 passes for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns in two seasons as Alabama’s starter. Despite suffering a shoulder injury in his junior season, Young led the Crimson Tide to an 11-2 record.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.