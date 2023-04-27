Bryce Young ready to get to work after No. 1 pick: 'I’m blessed to be a Panther'

Former Alabama standout Bryce Young had a simple, yet promising message to Carolina Panthers fans immediately after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft.

"I can’t wait to get to work."

Young, the overwhelming favorite heading into the first round, was selected by the Panthers after they received the top pick from the Chicago Bears back in March in exchange for wideout D.J. Moore and a number of draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2024.

"It’s surreal. It’s a dream come true. I’m blessed," Young said Thursday.

"I want to thank God for allowing me to be here, for my parents and everyone who supported me. Although it my name being called here, there’s so many people, that pushed me and allowed me to be here. As amazing as a moment this is, I’m going to try and live in this moment. I can’t wait to get to work and start building off of it."

Before exiting the stage, Young had one final message.

"I couldn’t be more excited and I’m blessed to be a Panther."

Young completed 611 passes for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns in two seasons as Alabama’s starter. Despite suffering a shoulder injury in his junior season, Young led the Crimson Tide to an 11-2 record.