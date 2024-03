Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is fresh off of a garage sale and as he gets settled in his new digs in Southern California, he’s adapting to the RV life.

Harbaugh admitted to reporters at the NFL’s annual meeting in Florida that he’s been living in an RV since moving from Michigan.

"It’s been great," he said, via MLive.com. "Just being myself. I always wanted to do that. It worked out great. I’m 100 feet from Greg Roman, who has a really, really good RV."

Harbaugh brought Greg Roman onto his staff to be the team’s offensive coordinator. He was the offensive coordinator under his brother John’s Baltimore Ravens from 2019 to 2022.

"I’m not as fancy," he added. "My Ford Motorcoach hits me just right. It’s been awesome. Yeah, it’s been really good. I go back there, it’s a good time to think. It’s just been great."

He went on to say his family accompanied him on this trip to the meetings in Orlando and the next stop after that is California, where they will move into their rental house.

Harbaugh took the Chargers job earlier this year, replacing Brandon Staley, who was let go toward the end of the 2023 season. Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship and ended his collegiate tenure with the trophy in hand.

Previously, Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers and led them to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2012 season. The 49ers lost to the Ravens that year, and Harbaugh was gone after the 2014 season.