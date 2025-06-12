Chargers' Cameron Dicker says coach Jim Harbaugh 'loves you like your own parents'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is entering his second season coaching the team, and he has already made a strong impression on his players.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker raved about Harbaugh’s ability to connect with players and his authenticity.

"It’s fun. It’s funny he loves you like your own parents love you. So, he is extremely genuine, which is really fun for all of us. But, man, you never know what you are going to get," Dicker told Fox News Digital Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He has some funny things he says in meetings, same thing (he does) with the media. So, what you see is the way he is with us. It is great."

Last season, the Chargers went 11-6 and made the playoffs in Harbaugh’s first season. They lost 32-12 in the AFC wild-card round to the Houston Texans.

Dicker said the Chargers need "to have fun together" to get over the hump. The 25-year-old kicker said his coach does just that.

CHARGERS' JIM HARBAUGH LOOKS FORWARD TO THE WORLD CUP'S 'MAGIC' COMING TO HOME STADIUM

"I think it is getting together again. Bringing the team together (and) allowing us to have fun together. I think that is what Jim Harbaugh does. We saw that year one with him," Dicker said.

"He unites a team. Everyone has fun around him. He’s a funny weird dude. He’s awesome, a very genuine guy, which is incredible. Also brings out the genuine person you are. And he tries to attack every day like that. He is awesome."

Last season, Dicker made 33 of 36 extra point attempts and 39 of 42 field goal attempts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dicker normally does most of the kicking in his home stadium, SoFi Stadium, but that is about to change.

SoFi Stadium is one of the 16 host stadiums for next year’s World Cup, and Dicker is excited about it.

"The atmosphere, it is going to be incredible. I think it adds another level when you bring in international fans, when you bring in (people) who are just repping their countries. It is going to be … so exciting. I am pumped," Dicker said.

Fox News' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.