Celtics to trade Kemba Walker to Thunder for Al Horford: report

Kemba Walker’s time with the Boston Celtics is reportedly coming to an end.

The Celtics are set to trade Walker and the No. 16 pick of the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, ESPN reported Friday.

Walker joined the Celtics in 2019 as one of Boston’s big free-agent signings. He played for the Charlotte Hornets from 2011 to 2019. He played in 56 games for the Celtics in 2019-20 and averaged 20.4 points per game and made his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance.

In 2020-21, he played in 43 games and averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists per game.

He only played in three games for the Celtics against the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs. He scored six points and was 3-for-14 from the field in Game 3.

Horford will presumably rejoin the Celtics. He spent three seasons with the Celtics from 2016 to 2019.

He joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and played for the Thunder in 2020-21. He only played in 28 games during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Brown played in 43 games for the Thunder. He averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Boston appears to be gearing up for a busy offseason. The team will need to find a new head coach as well after Brad Stevens joined the front office.