Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell disputes Danny Ainge's Jazz assessment

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell says he tried to make it work in Utah before being traded in September. He also disagrees with Danny Ainge’s assessment of the 2021-2022 Jazz team.

Mitchell, who was traded to Cleveland for a load of draft picks and three young players, said Wednesday that he disagrees with Ainge’s statement that last year's Jazz team "didn't believe in each other."

"I don't think we didn't believe [in each other]," Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday. "I said at the end of the season, don't trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let's figure this out, let's do. And that didn't happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that's his decision."

The Mitchell trade was the final of three big changes to the direction of the franchise during the offseason.

In June, Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach of the Jazz , saying that the team could benefit from a "new voice" after failing to reach the Western Conference Finals in Utah’s six consecutive playoff appearances.

In July, Utah traded three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a load of draft picks. Mitchell was traded one month later.

On Monday, Ainge told reporters that he did not like what he saw from the roster after becoming CEO of Basketball Operations in December.

"What I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn't believe in each other," Ainge told reporters at a news conference on Monday, according to ESPN. "Like the whole group, I think they liked each other even more than what was reported, but I'm not sure there was a belief."

"Like I believe every one of these guys went into every game believing they were going to win, don't get me wrong on that," Ainge said. "I'm just saying when adversity hit, the resolve, you could see in a team that has a true belief in having each other's back or one another."

For Mitchell, the trade is an opportunity for a fresh start in a new city with a team loaded with young stars and coming off of a play-in tournament appearance.

He joins All-Star guard Darius Garland in the backcourt, with All-Star Jarrett Allen and star rookie Evan Mobley in the middle.

"We could really build something special," said Mitchell. "I'm just excited to play with this team, play for this city, play with these guys and just get out there and just compete and win."