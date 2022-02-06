Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cavaliers agree to acquire guard Caris LeVert from Pacers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal Sunday night shortly before the teams played

Pulling off a major move before the NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert in a trade with Indiana.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal Sunday night shortly before the teams played.

The Cavs have moved into playoff position this season and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. They've been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries.

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert, right, drives around Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

LeVert is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already thinking about their future.

"Cleveland is in a great position, and adding a guy like Caris LeVert very well could push them to the top," Carlisle said during his pregame new conference, which was slightly delayed as news of the trade broke.

"Caris has been a tremendous young man to work with here," Carlisle said. "He’s a very special person and a very special player. He’s a first-class human being and a first-class pro and a tremendous player. I’m going to miss him."