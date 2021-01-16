Carson Wentz, Eagles turmoil detailed in new report amid coach Doug Pederson's dismissal

Carson Wentz’s struggles and bizarre play-calls during the 2020 season were detailed in a new report Saturday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported it was believed that because Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was Wentz’s biggest fan that the quarterback was given "too much rein" before he was able to prove anything on the field whether it was during the regular season or in the playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory during the 2017 season, Eagles officials reportedly treated Wentz as if he was the reason Philadelphia won the Super Bowl and started to take his input in draft, free-agent and coaching decisions. Wentz has only played a full set of game twice in his entire career.

According to the Inquirer, Wentz was on a path of regression for years and he "didn’t always take" to tough coaching and "struggled with accountability." Sources told the newspaper that Wentz "rebuffed advice" and "clashed" with former head coach Doug Pederson.

The reported fracturing of the relationship between Wentz and Pederson may have been seen from miles away and before he was benched for Jalen Hurts in Week 13. The Inquirer reported, citing sources, that Wentz would "occasionally kill it for no other reason than his personal distaste."

FOX BET SUPER 6 OFFERS TWO CHANCES TO WIN TOTAL OF $500G IN NFL PLAYOFFS DIVISIONAL ROUND

Another source told the newspaper Wentz would make "bizarre kills that made no sense and effectively was going rogue."

"He doesn’t understand that he lost games for us," a veteran Eagles player told the Inquirer anonymously. "He will never admit that and that’s a problem because he can’t get it corrected."

In the end, Roseman admitted as much before the season that the team was "married" to Wentz. The quarterback didn’t play in the final games of the season and wasn’t active for the Week 17 affair in which Pederson was criticized for throwing Nate Sudfeld into the game for their final four drives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the Eagles head into the offseason, there are questions over whether Wentz could be traded. The NFL Network reported the Eagles have told coaching candidates they want Wentz back next season.

He has 16,811 passing yards and 113 touchdowns in 68 career games with the Eagles. He had 16 touchdown passes, 2,620 passing yards and a league-leading 15 interceptions in just 12 games in 2020.